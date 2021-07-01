Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 18-25
Stonewall
Alan Dranitzke and Susan S. Dranitzke, trustees of the Dranitzke Revocable Joint Trust to Viste LLC, 2 tracts, $230,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 50-54
Wakefield
Thomas W. Leake and Carolyn J. Leake, husband and wife, to 7 Settle LLC, 2 parcels, $66,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-67
Cliff One One LLC to Diane Louise Carter, 2.6093 acres, $385,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-54
Michael Dale Harvey to Jose Ramon Blanco, parcel of land, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-61J
Marc D. Connolly and Leslie Connolly, husband and wife, to Janine Michele Morris, 5.3827 acres, $576,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-2-21
Julia D. Thieriot, trustee of the Julia D. Thieriot Revocable Trust to Patrick F. O’Malley and Kate E. O’Malley, husband and wife, 50.2027 acres, $1,960,000, special warranty, tax map 15-8C
Laetitia M-C Rice, trustee of the Laetitia M-C Rice Revocable Trust to Richard R. Robinson and Joshua D. Hildreth, married couple, 23.8776 acres, $1,408,478.50, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-35
Nancy M. Poe and Christopher Andrew Maier to Nancy M. Poe, 0.5957 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 13-61
Building permits
Harry and Nancy Newlin, Huntly, generator, $7,000
David Woodward, Sperryville, replace gas furnace, $8,869
William Dodson, Sperryville, addition, $45,000
M J Vista Hermosa Lane, Flint Hill, generator, $13,803.50