Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 1-9

Hampton

Meredith L. Margolis and Gary R. Goodweather to Dennis Gray Maxwell and Eileen Maxwell, 9.8419 acres, $160,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-33

Hawthorne

Lane Eldon, LLC, Lane Real Estate, Inc., Clover Hill LLC, to Buenavista LLC, 39 Parcels, $27,586,588, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-92A

Jackson

Patricia S. Carle to Le Mia Arellano and Nicholas Arellano, 5.0 acres, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-25D

Rappahannock County

Katherine Krebser to Dimitri K. Simes and Anastasia R. Simes, husband and wife, 132.6260 acres, $1,635,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-7A

MD Russell Construction Inc., to MD Russell Landholdings, LLC, parcels of land, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 43-21

MD Russell Construction Inc., to Mark W. McAnallen and Rebecca Lee McAnallen, husband and wife, 2.757 acres, $45,600, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-18

Wakefield

Jacob A. Huston and Rebecca Huston, also known as Rebecca Wood, husband and wife, to Jacob A. Huston and Rebecca Huston, husband and wife, 1.1106 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-1-1C

Donald L. Goff and Veronica V. Goff, husband and wife, to Kevin S. Price and Autumn Veazey Price, husband and wife, 27.1421 acres, $430,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-1-16Q

Windsor Lodge Farm LLC, to David B. Dowler and Lois J. Dowler, 52.9965, $469,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-85

David Stirling Aldrich and Jennifer Dyckman Aldrich, co-trustees of the David S. Aldrich and Jennifer D. Aldrich Joint Revocable Trust to Temerity Farm LLC, 204.2498 acres, $3,450,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-41

Building permits

John McDonald, Flint Hill, equipment shed, $150,000

Paul and Susan Archer Kalb, Woodville, screened porch, $30,000

Richard Hogan, Amissville, enclose porch, $10,000

Walnut Grove Restoration LLC, Castleton, dwelling, $100,000

John Abel, Chester Gap, addition, $12,000

Scot Early Wines, Amissville, propane gas tank, $3,825

M J Moltenbrey, Flint Hill, inground pool, $154,000

Joe Raffiani, Washington, replace propane gas furnace, $15,500

