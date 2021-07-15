Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 1-9
Hampton
Meredith L. Margolis and Gary R. Goodweather to Dennis Gray Maxwell and Eileen Maxwell, 9.8419 acres, $160,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-33
Hawthorne
Lane Eldon, LLC, Lane Real Estate, Inc., Clover Hill LLC, to Buenavista LLC, 39 Parcels, $27,586,588, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-92A
Jackson
Patricia S. Carle to Le Mia Arellano and Nicholas Arellano, 5.0 acres, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-25D
Rappahannock County
Katherine Krebser to Dimitri K. Simes and Anastasia R. Simes, husband and wife, 132.6260 acres, $1,635,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-7A
MD Russell Construction Inc., to MD Russell Landholdings, LLC, parcels of land, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 43-21
MD Russell Construction Inc., to Mark W. McAnallen and Rebecca Lee McAnallen, husband and wife, 2.757 acres, $45,600, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-18
Wakefield
Jacob A. Huston and Rebecca Huston, also known as Rebecca Wood, husband and wife, to Jacob A. Huston and Rebecca Huston, husband and wife, 1.1106 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-1-1C
Donald L. Goff and Veronica V. Goff, husband and wife, to Kevin S. Price and Autumn Veazey Price, husband and wife, 27.1421 acres, $430,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-1-16Q
Windsor Lodge Farm LLC, to David B. Dowler and Lois J. Dowler, 52.9965, $469,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-85
David Stirling Aldrich and Jennifer Dyckman Aldrich, co-trustees of the David S. Aldrich and Jennifer D. Aldrich Joint Revocable Trust to Temerity Farm LLC, 204.2498 acres, $3,450,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-41
Building permits
John McDonald, Flint Hill, equipment shed, $150,000
Paul and Susan Archer Kalb, Woodville, screened porch, $30,000
Richard Hogan, Amissville, enclose porch, $10,000
Walnut Grove Restoration LLC, Castleton, dwelling, $100,000
John Abel, Chester Gap, addition, $12,000
Scot Early Wines, Amissville, propane gas tank, $3,825
M J Moltenbrey, Flint Hill, inground pool, $154,000
Joe Raffiani, Washington, replace propane gas furnace, $15,500