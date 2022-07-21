The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 9-15:
Hampton
Jll Five Forks LLC to Alexandra Jeanne Hausler and Kiel Jaaren Hausles, wife and husband, 39.4751 acres, $825,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 39-34
Gary Younkin, trustee under Revocable Inter Vivos Trust agreement to Robert L. Grey and Christine E. Grey, husband and wife, 43.5558 acres, $600,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 19-16C
Hawthorne
John A. Hedrick and Katherine Hedrick, a married couple to Katherine B. Hedrick, trustee and John A. Hedrick, trustee, both as trustees of the John A. Hedrick trusts John A. Hedrick, trustee and Katherine B. Hedrick trustee both as trustees of the Katherine B. Hedrick trust, 82.1425 acres, deed bargain sale, no consideration, exempt form recording taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, tax map 48-45
Netherland LLC to George M. Pettie and Linda Pettie, husband and wife, 23.4161 acres, $560,000, general warranty, tax map 53-34
Jackson
Yolanda K. Colvin to Yolanda K. Colvin, trustee of The Colvin Trust, 10.0700acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation and grantor taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, tax map 13-12C
George H. Peyton Sr., to Pamela Anderson, 2.000 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 31-9A
Marie Woodward to Brandon Luke, 0.750 acres, $375,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31 5B
Piedmont
John B. Rowlett and Theresa M. Rowlett, co-trustees of The Rowlett Living Trust to Mathew Gries and Louise Clark Goddard, 4.8921 acres, $435,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-25B
15 Main Street LLC to 15 Main Street, Sperryville, LLC, 0.2376 acres, $270,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-14
Rappahannock
Rolando Siqueiros and Yulis Mercedes Siqueiros, husband and wife, to Sodbileg Bat Sukh and Uyanga Bat Sukh, 1.6265 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1F-1-2
Stonewall
Thierry Dechaumac-Lanzac, Leslie Dechaumac-Lanzac, Eric Van Nostrand, Gregory Van Nostrand, Jean Pierre Van Nostrand, Belinda Van Nostrand, Dominique Van Nostrand and Ruth Van Nostrand to Eric Van Nostrand and Gregory Van Nostrand, 2.4078 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 56-73A
Permits
Ryan G. Crabbe, Washington, inground pool, $75,000
Derek S. Vandrey, Amissville, solar array,
Michael W. Sands, Huntly, propane gas installation
Richard H. Laimbeer, Castleton, replace gas lines, $5,500
Geraldine J. Woodward, Amissville, dwelling, $360,000
James Allenchey, trustee, Flint Hill, solar array, $64,800
Robert J. Berry, Washington, water damage repair, $75,000
Dillon McLaughlin, Flint Hill, replace plywood on roof, $13,000
Trigon Homes LLC, Boston, dwelling, $525,000
Thomas M. Leslie, Amissville, dwelling, 360,000
667 Main Street LLC, Washington, replace propane tanks, $500
Mary Clare Lindsay, trustee, Sperryville, electric replacement, $11,909
Trigon Homes LLC, Boston, detached garage, $15,000
Kirk Branch Land Company LLC, Boston, fire damage repair, $80,000