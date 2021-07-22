The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 10-19:
Hampton
Vida V. Timbers and Janet C. Timbers to Inn at LW, LLC, 4 parcels $420,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-65
Piedmont
Nellie Mie Alther to William C. Metcalf and Jessica A. Metcalf, husband and wife, 11.50 acres, deed bargain sale, $172,000, general warranty, tax map 27-7
Rappahannock County
Shannon Cook Steward to Sheryl L. Cosgrove and Donald E. Cosgrove, wife and husband, lot 18 Greenwich Gardens Incorporated, $230,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 23A-1-1-18
I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline Parrish, husband and wife, to Kyle Patrick Harris and Heidi Nicole Harris, husband and wife, 14.7730 acres, $115,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-50
Stonewall-Hawthorne
Christopher N. Wheatley and Barbara C. Wheatley, husband and wife, to Judith Elaine Davis, 4.004 acres, $554,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-7
Stonewall
I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline Parrish, husband and wife, to Patrick Dougherty and Rachel Dougherty, husband and wife, parcel 2A 14.93.7 acres and parcel 2B 9.875 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-50B
Wakefield BRME
Kevin Rodney and Melinda Rodney, husband and wife, to Jake Jex, lot 15-16, block 1, section D and plat 4, $305,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-15
Sandra D. Isner to Ryan Keith Isner, 0.738 acres, $110,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1E-1-3-36
Wakefield
Windsor Lodge Farm, LLC to Anthony J. Brown and David Young, 81.6237 acres, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-85
Building permits
David Atkins, Huntly, electric service upgrade, $1,000
Bonnie Sue Baldwin, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $1,000
Linda Hann, Amissville, replace LP gas tanks, $1,200
Virginia Cloud, Washington, electric service rehook, $60
Ed and Karen Rissing, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
