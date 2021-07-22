CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 10-19:

Hampton

Vida V. Timbers and Janet C. Timbers to Inn at LW, LLC, 4 parcels $420,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-65

Piedmont

Nellie Mie Alther to William C. Metcalf and Jessica A. Metcalf, husband and wife, 11.50 acres, deed bargain sale, $172,000, general warranty, tax map 27-7

Rappahannock County

Shannon Cook Steward to Sheryl L. Cosgrove and Donald E. Cosgrove, wife and husband, lot 18 Greenwich Gardens Incorporated, $230,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 23A-1-1-18

I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline Parrish, husband and wife, to Kyle Patrick Harris and Heidi Nicole Harris, husband and wife, 14.7730 acres, $115,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-50

Stonewall-Hawthorne

Christopher N. Wheatley and Barbara C. Wheatley, husband and wife, to Judith Elaine Davis, 4.004 acres, $554,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-7

Stonewall

I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline Parrish, husband and wife, to Patrick Dougherty and Rachel Dougherty, husband and wife, parcel 2A 14.93.7 acres and parcel 2B 9.875 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-50B

Wakefield BRME

Kevin Rodney and Melinda Rodney, husband and wife, to Jake Jex, lot 15-16, block 1, section D and plat 4, $305,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-15

Sandra D. Isner to Ryan Keith Isner, 0.738 acres, $110,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1E-1-3-36

Wakefield

Windsor Lodge Farm, LLC to Anthony J. Brown and David Young, 81.6237 acres, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-85

Building permits

David Atkins, Huntly, electric service upgrade, $1,000

Bonnie Sue Baldwin, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $1,000

Linda Hann, Amissville, replace LP gas tanks, $1,200

Virginia Cloud, Washington, electric service rehook, $60

Ed and Karen Rissing, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

