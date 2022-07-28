The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 16-22:
Hampton
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office July 16-22:
Hampton
Jean N. Coulter, trustee of the Virginia L. Coulter Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to David Stirling Aldrich and Jennifer Dyckman Aldrich, as trustees of the David Stirling Aldrich and Jennifer Dyckman Aldrich Joint Revocable Trust, 31.2039 acres, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 29-29B
Hawthorne
Sally A. Price, trustee of the Sally A. Price Revocable Living Trust, and Thomas J. Price, trustee of the Thomas J. Price Revocable Living Trust to Laura Gabriel Bean, 10.1176 acres, $860,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-13
Permits
3 River Lane LLC, Sperryville, electric service rehook, no consideration
Wendy B. Sonnet, trustee, Washington, electric service, $2,000
Thomas R. Van Blaricom, trustee, Woodville, general install, $9,000
Avon Hall LLC, Washington, renovation, $325,000
Gary Jankowski and Michael Schaeffer, Washington, renovation, $50,000
Samuel Kirby, Sperryville, dwelling, $300,000
David B. Stevenson, Washington, dwelling, $575,000
Michael J. Baader, II, Sperryville, renovation, $13,000
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.