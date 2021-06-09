Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 1-4
Hampton
John W. Kilgore, trustee of the John William Kilgore Revocable Trust to John W. Kilgore and Ernest Little Helms III, trustee of the 567 Gay Street Trust, 3 parcels, no consideration, exempt from transfer tax, tax map 20A-1-140
Kim T. Abraham and Janice M. Abraham trustees of the Abraham Living Trust, to Susan Strittmatter, lot 9, Peyton Farms Estates, deed bargain sale, $185,000, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-9
311 Gay Street LLC to Manahoac 311 LLC, 12,395 square feet, $1,500,000, tax map 20A-1-106
Jackson
William James Klooster and Grace A. L. Albrecht Klooster, husband and wife, to Charles E. Putnam Jr., 1.2712 acres, $335,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23A-1-1-7
Harvey W. Poe, trustee of the Harvey W. Poe trust, to Jessica Marie Chappell and Barbara J. Chappell, 25.41 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-1-D
Permits
Jack O. Boarman, Woodville, dwelling, $1,100,000
Reynolds Wilson, Flint Hill, reline chimney, $7,200
Leo Filipowicz, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $15,000
Andrew and Jenny Leech, Sperryville, add bath, $25,000
Joshua Savey, Sperryville, solar array, $26,455