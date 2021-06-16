Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 4-11
Jackson
Floyd Robert Simpson and Amy Susan Simpson, husband and wife, to Scott Early Wines and Cynthia Luella Wines, husband and wife, 9.9669 acres, $445,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-12B
David Alan Byars and Shiloh J. Byars, married couple, to David Alan Byars, 7.75 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-76B
Piedmont
Jason Gottschalk to Harry E. Coates, III, and Teresa B. Coates, 25.01 acres, $319,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-39C
Wakefield
William Elmert T. Williams to Christina Renae Williams, 0.9 acres, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1F-1-10
Roberta Cullerton Bechtold to Ernest David Justice, parcel of land, Mountain View Subdivision, $180,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13B-11A
John D. Delmare Sr., and Marialisa Delmare, also known as Maria Lisa Delmare, husband and wife to John D. Delmare, Sr., and Marialisa Delmare, trustees of the John D. Delmare Sr., Revocable Trust and Marialisa Delmare Revocable Trust, parcel of land, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 2-14-H
Permits
Brenda Bolanos, Sperrylville, gas tank and lines to cook stove, $1,800
Hal Hunter, Amissville, floor structural repairs, $165,000
Melanie and Martin Schiefele, Huntly, addition, $140,000
Kerry and Timothy Bamhart, Flint Hill, remodel, $100,000
Evan Childress, Washington, electric service upgrade, $5,000
Forrest Freeman, Washington, replace service, $500
Bryan Lilly, Amissville, expand existing solar array, $10,800
Laura Majorana, Washington, rehook temporary electric pole, $60.00