CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 4-11

Jackson

Floyd Robert Simpson and Amy Susan Simpson, husband and wife, to Scott Early Wines and Cynthia Luella Wines, husband and wife, 9.9669 acres, $445,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-12B

David Alan Byars and Shiloh J. Byars, married couple, to David Alan Byars, 7.75 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-76B

Piedmont

Jason Gottschalk to Harry E. Coates, III, and Teresa B. Coates, 25.01 acres, $319,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-39C

Wakefield

William Elmert T. Williams to Christina Renae Williams, 0.9 acres, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1F-1-10

Roberta Cullerton Bechtold to Ernest David Justice, parcel of land, Mountain View Subdivision, $180,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13B-11A

John D. Delmare Sr., and Marialisa Delmare, also known as Maria Lisa Delmare, husband and wife to John D. Delmare, Sr., and Marialisa Delmare, trustees of the John D. Delmare Sr., Revocable Trust and Marialisa Delmare Revocable Trust, parcel of land, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 2-14-H

Permits

Brenda Bolanos, Sperrylville, gas tank and lines to cook stove, $1,800

Hal Hunter, Amissville, floor structural repairs, $165,000

Melanie and Martin Schiefele, Huntly, addition, $140,000

Kerry and Timothy Bamhart, Flint Hill, remodel, $100,000

Evan Childress, Washington, electric service upgrade, $5,000

Forrest Freeman, Washington, replace service, $500

Bryan Lilly, Amissville, expand existing solar array, $10,800

Laura Majorana, Washington, rehook temporary electric pole, $60.00

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags