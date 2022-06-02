The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 19-25:
Hampton
Rayner V. Snead Family Trust to Luis Antonio Vinhas Catao and Kirsten Hommann, husband and wife, 3.2284 acres, $140,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29 8 H
Stonewall
Genuine Risk, LLC to John Alldredge and Birgit Alldredge, husband and wife, 0.5756 acres, $370,000 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-41
Thierry Dechaunac-Lanzac, Eric Van Nostrand, Gregory Van Nostrand, Jean Pierre Van Nostrand and Dominique Van Nostrand to Jefferson Homebuilders, Inc., 4 parcels, $321,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-731
Town of Washington
Lois D. Snead Revocable Trust (Rayner V. Snead, Jr., trustee) to Helen M. Carter, 2 lots $650,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19 8 E
Wakefield
John B. Alldredge and Birgit P. Alldredge to Kristin Lynn Perper, 0.8421 acres, $290,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-3-1
Permits
David Landon, Flint Hill, detached garage, $40,000
Martha W. Weakley, life interest, Sperryville, electric service, $1,200
Rush River LLC, temporary pole, $3,000
Brian B. Moon, Amissville, accessory building, $300,000
