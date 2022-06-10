The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 1-3:
Hampton
Douglas A. Schiffman and Suzanne A. Schiffman, trustee of Douglas A. Schiffman and Suzanne A. Schiffman, Joint Revocable Trust to Edwin C. Sutton and Terri L. Sutton, a married couple, 25.000 acres, $1,250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-14F
Peggy Lee Miller to Jackson H. Miller Sr., trustee of the Lee Miller Revocable Family Trust, 176.5373 acres, deed of gift, tax map 28-58A
Wade W. Frazier and Rosie V. Frazier to Brian Scott Piper and Tracey Ann Thomas Piper, husband and wife, 1.0715 acres, $245,600, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-71
Piedmont
Carolyn S. Whorton, Aubrey Douglas Settle Jr., Donna Settle Marsh and Rhonda Settle Savage to Wade W. Frazier and Rosie V. Frazier, husband and wife, 4.9476 acres, $256,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-55C
Jackson
Michele G. Randall to Matthew J. Innocenzi and Kelly L. Innocenzi, 5.00 acres, $275,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-41B
permits
Paul Falkenbury, Huntly, garage, $40,000
Edward R. Wilson, Flint Hill, reline chimneys, $10,600
Monica Worth, Sperryville, replace electric panel, $2,400
Thomas R. Sisk, Sperryville, generator, $6,000
W. Rice Matthews, III, Huntly, addition, $30,000
Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Amissville, carnival, no cost
Emma Raviv/Dani Zylberberg, Sperryville, remodel, $100,000
John E. Patterson trustee, Amissville, replace electric meter, $500
SPA Holdings LLC, Washington, covered ramp $20,000
Edward Dolnick, trustee, Castleton, addition, $135,000
Brian B. Moon, Amissville, gas furnace replacement, $16,593
Maureen Elizabeth Parrish, Washington, dwelling, $200,000
Maureen Elizabeth Parrish, Washington, garage, $50,000.
Mary J. Anthony, Washington, renewal, no cost
Diane E. Forrest, Sperryville, replace propane power vent, $3,395
Katherine N. Boone, Flint Hill, gas furnace replacement, $17,120
Jared W. Kohl, Amissville, generator, $2,950
Alan W. Zuschlag, trustee, Amissville, solar array, $40,000
Jason W. Jenkins/Michelle Allison, Amissville, dwelling, $700,000
Warren Lynch/Lisa Ware, Sperryville, dwelling, $650,000
Stonehaven Farm, Woodville, addition, $150,000