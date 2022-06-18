The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 4-10:
Hampton
Efty Chis John Gregos-Mourginakis and Randee Day to Efty Chis John Gregos-Mourginakis and Risa Gregos-Mourginakis, husband and wife and Randee Day, 33.6113 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20-26
Nicholas Merriam and Elida Merriam to Dennis Gray Maxwell IV and Eileen Maxwell, 6.2369 acres, $590,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-38
Virginia K. Cloud to Bernadine Olson, 5.105 acres, $160,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-20A
Hawthorne
William A. Newman and Laura R. Newman to Tamelam M. Watts, 3.000 acres, $349,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-2D
Rappahannock County
Mildred M. Mautz, Sue Many Deal and Gerald Lee Frazier to Buck Island, LLC, 368.315 acres, $2,150.000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-46
Deborah Jackson Geiger to Jeffrey R. Geiger and Deborah Jackson Geiger, husband and wife, parcel of land, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 23 1A
Wakefield
Jeffrey S. Kalinowski and Dhruv Sud, a married couple to Thomas Kenneth Youngs and Jessica Ann Youngs, married couple, 30.67 acres, $795,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1 14
Clinton T. Bunnell to Tyler Pavlock, 0.5492 acres, $287,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-26
Robert Holland and Theresa Holland, husband and wife, to Kimberly Merta Buschman and Scott Andrew Buschman, 25.0000 acres, $1,625,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-1C
Steven Allen Payne, Robert Ashby Payne and Jerry Lee Payne to Benjamin D. Hess and Naomi V. Hess, married couple, 2.647 acres, $432,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-143A
Permits
Patrick Schweitzer and Mary Koralewski, Sperryville, dwelling $661,396.00
Patrick Cournan, Amissville, electric service, $400
Elisabeth J. Jones, Sperryville, generator, $35,000
