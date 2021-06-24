Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 12-17
Hampton
Christopher Todd Page to Charles T. Akre, Jr., trustee of the Revocable Trust of Charles T. Akre, Jr., and Deanna Sanders Akre, trustee of the Revocable Trust agreement of Deanna Sanders Akre, ½ acres, $949,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-61
Rappahannock Communities to Guilder Frontier LLC, 2.00 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-125
Stonewall-Hawthorne
Sherry W. Pace to Sherry W. Pace, trustee of the Sherry W. Pace trust, parcel of land, general warranty, tax map 48-36
Jackson
Anne E. Bennett, as trustee of the Anne E. Bennett trust to Nicholas Jared Parker and Isabella Christine Fish, 1.72 acres, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-9
Bradley G. Beals to Amber L. Luecke, lot 6, section III, Rappahannock Park, containing 19,893 square feet, $370,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-A-2-3-6
Rappahannock/Culpeper counties
Robert H. Judy, Donna J. Lathe and Minta Bragg to MD Russell Construction Inc., parcel of land, $305,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map Culpeper 5-21A, Rappahannock 43-18, 21, 22, 23
Stonewall
Charles Raymond Wilkers and Donna Cannon Wilkers, trustees of the Charles and Donna Wilkers Joint Declaration of Trust to Jeremy Cupples and Samantha Edwards, 26.1008 acres, $215,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-11A
Wakefield
Anne R. Simon and Leland S. Simon, trustees of the Anne R. and Leland S. Simon trust to Brian Volmrich and Shauma Volmrich, husband and wife, parcel of land, $850,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-81