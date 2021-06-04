Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 24-28.
Hampton
Sunnywen Corporation to Zaydoon Zaid, 40.976 acres and 25.422 acres, exempt from state recordation, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 30-2-7
Wakefield
Bradley T. Briggs and Morgan E. Briggs, to William Brian Novick, lots 20, 22, block 4, $200,000, BRME, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-4-20
William O. King, III, and Amy J. King, husband and wife, to Albert Jones Tallent and Sharon Rose Tallent, trustees of the Albert and Sharon Tallent trust, 25.28 acres, $415,200, tax map 21-1-D
Hunton Family Limited Partnership, II to Edward Hughes and Paula Hughes, 25.000 acres, $225,000, general warranty, tax map 14-2F
Paul Joseph McGeough and Nadia McGeough, husband and wife, to Paul Joseph McGeough trustee of the Paul Joseph McGeough Revocable Trust, nd Nadia McGeough, trustee of the Nadia McGeough Revocable Trust , parcel of land, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 2-5A
Michael E. Welch, Joan Hall and Brenda Payne, sole Devisees of the estate of Bernice M. Welch to Don Wilson Williams and Jason B. Williams, 2.5458 acres, $289,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 16-6
James Graham Northup and Kimberly Northup Wright, formerly known as Kimberly R. Northup to Friendship Farm LLC, parcel of land, exempt from recording taxes per Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 12-5
Permits
Wakefield Country Day School, Huntly, sign, $2,500
Brian Ross, Sperryville, electric to outbuilding, $1,000
Charles Akre, Washington, demolition, $43,800
George H. Massie, Washington, accessory building, $40,000
Jim and Carolyn Wiginton, dwelling, Sperryville, $313,465.65
David Humm, Huntly, HVAC replacement, $9,500
Thomas and Naomi Wehri, Amissville, shed, $15,000