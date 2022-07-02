The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office June 16-23:
Hampton
Charles E. Corder Jr., to Charles E. Corder, trustee of the Corder Living Trust, parcel of land, exempt from Virginia recordation taxes pursuant, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-32
C. E. Corder Jr., and Virginia C. Corder, husband and wife, to Charles E. Corder, trustee of the Corder Living Trust, 0.93 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from Virginia recordation taxes pursuant, general warranty, tax map 29-36A
Jackson
Betsy Cisson, successor trustee of the Williams Trust to Lab Laurentia LLC, 168.2394 acres, and 0.3812 acres, $1,850,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-2
Pamela Faye Burner Davis to Joey Pullen and Rhonda M. Pullen, husband and wife, 9.05 acres, $354,950, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-42B
Piedmont
Deborah L. Fantaci to Robert C. Myers, 5.1967 acres, $350,000, general warranty, tax map 38-31I
Stonewall
Edith N. Schafer and David A. Ballard, co-trustees of the John H. Schafer Trust and Virginia Owens Property LLC to Red Oak Mountain-Lawyers Farm LLC, 4 acres, $125,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-34B
Edith N. Schafer and David A. Ballard, co-trustees of the John H. Schafer Trust and Virginia Owens Property LLC to Red Oak Mountain-Lawyers Farm LLC, 6.55 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-38A
Edith N. Schafer and David A. Ballard, co-trustees of the John H. Schafer Trust and Virginia Owens Property LLC to Red Oak Mountain-Lawyers Farm LLC, 155 acres, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-4
Frederick P. Chambers to Cierra N. Chambers and Joshua T. Racer, 2.000 acres, $435,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-21B
Wakefield
Thomas S. Claffy, trustee under the last will and testament of Sue D. Claffy to Oliver de Montalant Putnam, 2.4068 acres, $190,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 12-51
Aileen of Rappahannock LLC to Murdoch Method LLC, 6.019 sq. ft, $170,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-31E
