The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 3-8
Jackson
Michael A. Cioffi and Barbara A. Cioffi, husband and wife to Charles Bryan Kidd and Rochelle Donna Kidd, husband and wife, 39.180 acres, $750,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-44A
Stonewall
Annie O. Cato to Daniel Spethmann and Susan Stoltzman, husband and wife, 26.243 acres, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-13
Building Permits
Robert Hutchens, Sperryville, replace meter base, $5,500
Robert and Emily Carey, Washington, generator, $7,500
Dowling Real Estate LLC, Sperryville, gas tank and lines to water heater, $4,000
3 Bears LLC, Sperryville, demolition, $3,500
Greg Hitt, Sperryville, demolition, $20,000
