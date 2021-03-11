CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 3-8

Jackson

Michael A. Cioffi and Barbara A. Cioffi, husband and wife to Charles Bryan Kidd and Rochelle Donna Kidd, husband and wife, 39.180 acres, $750,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-44A

Stonewall

Annie O. Cato to Daniel Spethmann and Susan Stoltzman, husband and wife, 26.243 acres, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-13

Building Permits

Robert Hutchens, Sperryville, replace meter base, $5,500

Robert and Emily Carey, Washington, generator, $7,500

Dowling Real Estate LLC, Sperryville, gas tank and lines to water heater, $4,000

3 Bears LLC, Sperryville, demolition, $3,500

Greg Hitt, Sperryville, demolition, $20,000

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags