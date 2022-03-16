Cr

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 6-11:

Hampton

Tara C. L. Lloyd, trustee of the Sharon M. Labovitz trusts no. 1 and Sharon M. Labovitz trusts no. 2 under the Trust Agreement of the Sharon McGee Laboritz trust to Inn at LW LLC, lot 134B, 0.0951 acres, $1,000,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 20A-1-134A

Hawthorne

Donald George Audette, trustee of the Donald G. Audette Living Trust to Romano Outdoors LLC, 12.787 acres, $485,000, general warranty, tax map 48-14H

Paul Romano and Devon Romano, husband and wife, to Romano Outdoors, LLC, 12.787 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 48-14H

Jackson

Phyllis Farmer to Phyllis A. Farmer, trustee of the Phyllis A. Farmer trust, 20.9000 acres, exempt from recording taxes pursuant of the Code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-27C

Mary Anne Poe Quintard, Robin Serena Poe Quintard, Hermant Poe to Karen L. Greenwood and Joseph M. Greenwood, married couple, 25.0381 acres, $310,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-26B

Piedmont

Vanessa Yvette Dunn-Tolman to Aron Lee Weisgerber and Melanie E. Weisgerber, married couple, 0.3628 acre, $218,470.00 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-14

Vanessa Yvette Dunn-Tolman to Aron Lee Weisgerber and Melanie E. Weisgerber, married couple, 0.2402 acre, $10,  deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-13

Stonewall

David L. Konick to Julie Renae Gibson, 8.3825 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 40-28

Wakefield

James Pugh III Jeremy Olinger, 2.2023 acres, $401,650.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-2

Edward C. Jenkins and Sandra Lee Jenkins, trustees of the Jenkins Family Trust, to David L. Pullen, 14.1007 acres, $170,000, general warranty, tax map 12-2-12

Permits

CTI Towers Asserts LLC, Chester Gap, replace cell tower equipment, $18,000.00

Mark Katz, Sperryville, remodel, $520,000

