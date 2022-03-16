The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 6-11:
Hampton
Tara C. L. Lloyd, trustee of the Sharon M. Labovitz trusts no. 1 and Sharon M. Labovitz trusts no. 2 under the Trust Agreement of the Sharon McGee Laboritz trust to Inn at LW LLC, lot 134B, 0.0951 acres, $1,000,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 20A-1-134A
Hawthorne
Donald George Audette, trustee of the Donald G. Audette Living Trust to Romano Outdoors LLC, 12.787 acres, $485,000, general warranty, tax map 48-14H
Paul Romano and Devon Romano, husband and wife, to Romano Outdoors, LLC, 12.787 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 48-14H
Jackson
Phyllis Farmer to Phyllis A. Farmer, trustee of the Phyllis A. Farmer trust, 20.9000 acres, exempt from recording taxes pursuant of the Code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-27C
Mary Anne Poe Quintard, Robin Serena Poe Quintard, Hermant Poe to Karen L. Greenwood and Joseph M. Greenwood, married couple, 25.0381 acres, $310,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-26B
Piedmont
Vanessa Yvette Dunn-Tolman to Aron Lee Weisgerber and Melanie E. Weisgerber, married couple, 0.3628 acre, $218,470.00 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-14
Vanessa Yvette Dunn-Tolman to Aron Lee Weisgerber and Melanie E. Weisgerber, married couple, 0.2402 acre, $10, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-13
Stonewall
David L. Konick to Julie Renae Gibson, 8.3825 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 40-28
Wakefield
James Pugh III Jeremy Olinger, 2.2023 acres, $401,650.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-2
Edward C. Jenkins and Sandra Lee Jenkins, trustees of the Jenkins Family Trust, to David L. Pullen, 14.1007 acres, $170,000, general warranty, tax map 12-2-12
