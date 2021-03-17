Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 9-15.
Jackson
Michelle A. Baird and David Baird to Michelle A. Baird, 2.00 acres, deed of gift, tax map 32A-1-2C
Rappahannock County
Rhonda C. Almarode and Maxie C. Brown to Sean M. Knick, II and Kelsa M. Knick, husband and wife, 35.69 acres, $517,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-48
James K. Humbles and Sharon M. Humbles to Nichola S. Merriam and Elida Merriam, lot 37 and Lot 38, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-38
James K. Humbles and Sharon M. Humbles to Carl Hagen and Grazyna Hagen, new lot 37 Peyton Farm section 1, $532,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-37
Town of Washington
William E. Davis trustee of the Raymond L. Gooch Revocable trust to Kimberly M. Welsh and Wesley D. Kerr, 2 parcels, $616,250, special warranty, tax map 20-A-1-65
Wakefield/Rappahannock County Village of Chester Gap BRME
Michael M. Evans to Bryan O. Ortiz, lots 9 and 10, block 7, plat section E-plat 5-Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $290,000, tax map 1C-1-7-9
Wakefield
James E. Yates, III and Rosemary H. Yates, trustees of the James E. Yates, III trust and Rosemary H. Yates and James E. Yates, III, trustees of the Rosemary H. Yates trust to Jericho Cattle Company LLC, 471.76 acres, $1,600,000.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 14-3
Windsor Lodge Farm LLC to Frederick R. Matthews and Elizabeth W. Matthews, husband and wife, parcel 1 containing 50.2294 acres, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-85
Building Permits
Christopher Maier and Nancy Poe, Flint Hill, partial demolition, $1,500
George Scott, Woodville, demolition of dwelling, $55,000
Antonie Hodge, Washington, generator, $9,500
Phil and Jane Everhardt, Flint Hill, solar array, $49,842
Michael and Priscilla Goodwin, Amissville, temporary electric pole, $250
Matt Adams, Amissville, inground pool, $65,000
Michael and Priscilla Goodwin, Flint Hill, demolition of addition, $3,000
Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority Park, Washington, bathroom, $58,000
Tom Williamson, Castleton, electric on deck, $4,930
Bradley Schneider, Washington, replace tankless water heater, $6,475
Matthew B. and Patricia K. Babin, Sperryville, dwelling, $450,000
Red Oak Mountain Inv. Prop. Washington, awnings, $2,500
