The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Feb. 18-27:
Hampton
Elizabeth B. Johnson, trustee of the Elizabeth B. Johnson trust to Michele Trufant, lot 10, $830,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-35
Marcus Malik to Elizabeth A. Brim, 12.5937 acres and 11.5998 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-32
Jackson
Ray Soulliere and Leslie Hastings to Michelle Gaston Littlefield and Alexander Michael Hall, 16.323 sq. feet, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23A 2 3
Roger Karr and Elizabeth Karr, husband and wife, to Andrea L. Richardson, unmarried, Austin Segal and Chelsea Segal, husband and wife, 27.89 acres, $809,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-3-F
Harold G. Hunter to Harold G. Hunter, trustee of the Harold G. Hunter Revocable Trust, 34.7513 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-4
Piedmont
Mt. Airy Field, LLC to Gary Golding, Colin Golding, Brooke Golding and Glenna Golding, 5.000 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-59B
Building Permits
There are no building permits this week.
