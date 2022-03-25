The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 12-17:
Hampton
Charles W. Smoot Jr., to Rush River LLC, 5.026 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-3-7A
Hawthorne
Mildred F. Slater, George Fletcher Slater and Catharine Slater Crawford to Alpine 96, LLC, 3 parcels, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-31A
Piedmont
Padua LLC to Donal B. Day, trustee of the Donal B. Day Revocable Declaration of Trust, 34 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 26-16
Wakefield
Delores A. Alt to Darren D. Alt and Joyce L. Alt, lot 13, block 3, section E, plate 5, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-13
Samuel H. Smith and Margaret A. Smith, husband and wife to Jesse Bray Haines, 9.287 acres, $120,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1- (1)-7
Michael E. Welch, Joan W. Hall and Brenda Payne to Raymond Christofle Nouhra to Fred Wayne Payne and Brenda Payne, trustees of The Payne Joint Declaration of Trust, 1.998 acres, $437,500, deed bargain sale, tax map 13-2-D
Permits
Matthew Cody Dodson, Sperryville, dwelling, $460,000
Christopher Coomer, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost
Swindler Place LLC, Sperryville, interior demolition, no cost
Randall M. Fort, Woodville, addition, $300,000
Charles B. Kidd, trustee, Castleton, gasline, $935.00
Mark V. Stys, Washington, remodel, $2,200
Paul M. Reha, Chester Gap, accessory building, $50,000
Sam H. Roberson, Huntly, inground pool, $100,000
Lucas N. Pipes, Castleton, interior remodel, $150,000
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...