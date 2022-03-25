Cr

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 12-17:

Hampton

Charles W. Smoot Jr., to Rush River LLC, 5.026 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-3-7A

Hawthorne

Mildred F. Slater, George Fletcher Slater and Catharine Slater Crawford to Alpine 96, LLC, 3 parcels, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-31A

Piedmont

Padua LLC to Donal B. Day, trustee of the Donal B. Day Revocable Declaration of Trust, 34 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 26-16

Wakefield

Delores A. Alt to Darren D. Alt and Joyce L. Alt, lot 13, block 3, section E, plate 5, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-13

Samuel H. Smith and Margaret A. Smith, husband and wife to Jesse Bray Haines, 9.287 acres, $120,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1- (1)-7

Michael E. Welch, Joan W. Hall and Brenda Payne to Raymond Christofle Nouhra to Fred Wayne Payne and Brenda Payne, trustees of The Payne Joint Declaration of Trust, 1.998 acres, $437,500, deed bargain sale, tax map 13-2-D

Permits

Matthew Cody Dodson, Sperryville, dwelling, $460,000

Christopher Coomer, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost

Swindler Place LLC, Sperryville, interior demolition, no cost

Randall M. Fort, Woodville, addition, $300,000

Charles B. Kidd, trustee, Castleton, gasline, $935.00

Mark V. Stys, Washington, remodel, $2,200

Paul M. Reha, Chester Gap, accessory building, $50,000

Sam H. Roberson, Huntly, inground pool, $100,000

Lucas N. Pipes, Castleton, interior remodel, $150,000

