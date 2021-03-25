Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 16-22
Hawthorne
Crystal D. Jenkins and Lillian D. Jenkins to Crystal D. Jenkins, 2.5270 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 59-13G
Piedmont
Black Bear Hollow, LLC to Michael M. Gaba and Nancy D. Gaba, husband and wife, parcel 13B 2.0000 acres, $75,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-13B
Black Bear Hollow, LLC to Michael M. Gaba and Nancy D. Gaba, husband and wife, parcel 13 18.6114 acres, $1,570,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-13
Rappahannock County
Susan Joan Bish Stritmatter, trustee of the Susan Joan Bish Stritmatter Revocable Living Trust to Carl T. Barnhart and Kerry Anne Barnhart, husband and wife, parcel C. 50.0600 acres, $1,750,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-8D
Linda G. Vernon to Nomad Acquisitions LLC, 2.500 acres, $17,500.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-31
Stonewall-Hawthorne
Steve Allen Hall to Meredith P. Martin and Nicholas Scott Martin, wife and husband, 31.1375 acres, $510,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-25B
Wakefield
Stephanie Torneden, Jenifer Torneden, Daliah Macon, Jacqulyn Humphries, Lauren Humphries and Karen L. Rodgers to Mark Stys and Carolyn Stys, husband and wife, 59.7283 acres, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-39
Shelly L. Cook, known of record of Shelly Cook-Knighting, to Construction, LLC, 0.5518 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-C-1-7-5
Building Permits
Jeb and Kate Wofford, Sperryville, solar array, $30,673.00
Kevin Cheetham, Sperryville, addition, $100,000
Enis Baris, Flint Hill, remodel, $42,808.00
Mikhail Bulchandani, Sperryville, remodel, $50,000
Barrett Karr, Castleton, electric panel replace, $7,194
Michael and Priscilla Goodwin, Flint Hill, addition/remodel, $800,000
Antonie Hodge, Washington, remodel, $25,000
Phil and Jane Eberhardt, Flint Hill, solar array, $49,942
Ted Buckley and Sam Roberson, Huntly, dwelling, $320,000
Ted Buckley and Sam Roberson, Huntly, demolition dwelling, $20,000
William Bowles, Amissville, partial dwelling demolition, no cost
Linda Carol Settle, Amissville, demolition dwelling, no cost
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.