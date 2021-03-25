CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 16-22

Hawthorne

Crystal D. Jenkins and Lillian D. Jenkins to Crystal D. Jenkins, 2.5270 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 59-13G

Piedmont

Black Bear Hollow, LLC to Michael M. Gaba and Nancy D. Gaba, husband and wife, parcel 13B 2.0000 acres, $75,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-13B

Black Bear Hollow, LLC to Michael M. Gaba and Nancy D. Gaba, husband and wife, parcel 13 18.6114 acres, $1,570,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-13

Rappahannock County

Susan Joan Bish Stritmatter, trustee of the Susan Joan Bish Stritmatter Revocable Living Trust to Carl T. Barnhart and Kerry Anne Barnhart, husband and wife, parcel C. 50.0600 acres, $1,750,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-8D

Linda G. Vernon to Nomad Acquisitions LLC, 2.500 acres, $17,500.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-31

Stonewall-Hawthorne

Steve Allen Hall to Meredith P. Martin and Nicholas Scott Martin, wife and husband, 31.1375 acres, $510,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-25B

Wakefield

Stephanie Torneden, Jenifer Torneden, Daliah Macon, Jacqulyn Humphries, Lauren Humphries and Karen L. Rodgers to Mark Stys and Carolyn Stys, husband and wife, 59.7283 acres, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-39

Shelly L. Cook, known of record of Shelly Cook-Knighting, to Construction, LLC, 0.5518 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-C-1-7-5

Building Permits

Jeb and Kate Wofford, Sperryville, solar array, $30,673.00

Kevin Cheetham, Sperryville, addition, $100,000

Enis Baris, Flint Hill, remodel, $42,808.00

Mikhail Bulchandani, Sperryville, remodel, $50,000

Barrett Karr, Castleton, electric panel replace, $7,194

Michael and Priscilla Goodwin, Flint Hill, addition/remodel, $800,000

Antonie Hodge, Washington, remodel, $25,000

Phil and Jane Eberhardt, Flint Hill, solar array, $49,942

Ted Buckley and Sam Roberson, Huntly, dwelling, $320,000

Ted Buckley and Sam Roberson, Huntly, demolition dwelling, $20,000

William Bowles, Amissville, partial dwelling demolition, no cost

Linda Carol Settle, Amissville, demolition dwelling, no cost

