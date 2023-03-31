The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 17-23:
Jackson
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 17-23:
Jackson
JoAnna E. Hill to Forrest Lane Whorton and Tammy M. Whorton, 2.0000 acres, $87,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-13A
Michelle A. Baird to Robert David Fisher and Jennifer Fisher, married couple, 2.00 acres, $515,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32A-1-2C
Linda Martin James to Michael Wharton, 4.0689 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 32-24A
Rappahannock County
Theresa Shupe to Shupe Retreat, LLC, 16.408 acres, exempt from recordation tax pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 39-13A
Andrew Arnold and Christine Arnold, husband and wife, to Gregory V.Berger and Lauren E. Berger, husband and wife, 2.0000 acres, $465,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-10J
Rocky W.Fowler to Kaleb Clarence Goessl, 6.7879 acres, $695,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-13
Piedmont
Michael M.Phillips, sole acting trustee of the Julia Bucknall Revocable Trust to Maria Montserrat Meiro-Lorenzo and Keith E.Hansen, trustees of the Maria Montserrat Meiro-Lorenzo Revocable Trust, 2.001 acres, $233,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 38-31E
Wakefield
Joseph Miller and Roxanne Miller, husband and wife to Bart C. Beasley and Romyla Ilagan Beasley, co-trustees of the Bart C.Beasley and Romyla Ilagan Beasley Revocable Living Trust, parcel of land, $249,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-14I (portion)
Permits
Martha Cannon trustee, Castleton, generator, $7,500
Timothy Grimes, Amissville, generator, $13,150
Rand B. Beers, Boston, generator, $8,000
Edward Abramson, Amissville, remodel, $30,000
Red Oak Mountain - Lawyers Farm, LLC, Woodville, electric rehook, no cost
James G. Foster, Huntly, renewal, no cost
Robert Chapman, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Paul Musselman, Sperryville, addition, $75,000
John Alldredge, Woodville, gas lines, $8,400
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by some light rain this afternoon. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Showers in the morning, then clearing with ample sunshine in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.