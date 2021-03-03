Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 1
Hawthorne
Susan M. Maragos to Joanne Ellen Jordan and Gregory Lebaron Jordan, wife and husband, 1.00, $400,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 58-4A
Piedmont
Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers to Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers, trustees of the Frederick and Kathleen Eggers Family Trust,, 5.904 acres, general warranty, no cost, tax map 38-70
William A. Stokes and Anne S. Callahan to Joseph Hill Thomas IV and Katrina Ann Thomas, 6.181 acres, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-102A
Rappahannock County
Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers to Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers, trustees of the Frederick and Kathleen Eggers Family Trust, 25.0865 acres, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 37-70
Yvette D. Kelly and Kevin M. Kelly, as co-executors (personal representatives) under the last will and testament of Edith S. Kelly to William E. Bowles, lot5, section B Aaron Mountain Estates, $108,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-3-5
Building Permits
Patrick Kenney and Dyanne Singler, Castleton, gas furnace equipment, $11,800
John Breadsley, Amissville, gas water heater replacement $4,008
M. J. Moltenbrey, Flint Hill, solar array, $24,863
Sarah Meservey, Sperryville, solar array, $4,314
Ralph and Madeline Letts, Sperryville, replace deck, $4,500
Shelton Vice, Amissville, dwelling, $500,000
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue, Sperryville, generator, $9,700
Lee and Ann Simon, Flint Hill, furnace replacement, $10,575
Patrick Kenney and Dyanne Singler, Castleton, gas lines, $850
Reto and Laurie Weber, Huntly, inground pool, $35,000
Harry Newlin, Huntly, inground pool, $60,000
Judith Hope, Washington, elevator, $48,000
Sam and Karen Ruble, Castleton, generator, $1,000
Wallace Judd, Amissville, renewal, no cost
