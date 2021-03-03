CourthouseRow

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 1

Hawthorne

Susan M. Maragos to Joanne Ellen Jordan and Gregory Lebaron Jordan, wife and husband, 1.00, $400,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 58-4A

Piedmont

Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers to Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers, trustees of the Frederick and Kathleen Eggers Family Trust,, 5.904 acres, general warranty, no cost, tax map 38-70

William A. Stokes and Anne S. Callahan to Joseph Hill Thomas IV and Katrina Ann Thomas, 6.181 acres, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-102A

Rappahannock County

Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers to Frederick J. Eggers and Kathleen O. Eggers, trustees of the Frederick and Kathleen Eggers Family Trust, 25.0865 acres, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 37-70

Yvette D. Kelly and Kevin M. Kelly, as co-executors (personal representatives) under the last will and testament of Edith S. Kelly to William E. Bowles, lot5, section B Aaron Mountain Estates, $108,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-3-5

Building Permits

Patrick Kenney and Dyanne Singler, Castleton, gas furnace equipment, $11,800

John Breadsley, Amissville, gas water heater replacement $4,008

M. J. Moltenbrey, Flint Hill, solar array, $24,863

Sarah Meservey, Sperryville, solar array, $4,314

Ralph and Madeline Letts, Sperryville, replace deck, $4,500

Shelton Vice, Amissville, dwelling, $500,000

Sperryville Volunteer Rescue, Sperryville, generator, $9,700

Lee and Ann Simon, Flint Hill, furnace replacement, $10,575

Patrick Kenney and Dyanne Singler, Castleton, gas lines, $850

Reto and Laurie Weber, Huntly, inground pool, $35,000

Harry Newlin, Huntly, inground pool, $60,000

Judith Hope, Washington, elevator, $48,000

Sam and Karen Ruble, Castleton, generator, $1,000

Wallace Judd, Amissville, renewal, no cost

