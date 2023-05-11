The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 1-5:
Hampton
211 Associates LLC to Pamlico Run LLC, 3 parcels, $1,100,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 29-37 and 29-31
Jackson
Justin Lazard and Olivia Maxwell to Olivia Maxwell, 19.5918 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-63
Forrest William Hase to Leo Mark Filipowicz and Dawn Marie Filipowicz, co-trustees of the Filipowicz Living Trust, 13.2712 acres, $170,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-12G
Hawthorne
Franklin Williams to Shannon M. Steene, 0.9363 acres, $199,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 58-6A
Wakefield
Edward A. Theimer, Jr., and Karen L. Theimer, husband and wife to Mason Setness, 3.6360 acres, $499.900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-80E
Permits
George L. Fletcher, Castleton, dwelling, $475,000
John F. Nash Jr., Washington, electrical service, $5,772
Mountain Green Inc., Washington, electrical service, no consideration
Daniel Najjum, Castleton, gas water heater, $10,257
Stephen M. Curley, Amissville, electrical service, $4,000
Peter I. Seitel, co-trustee, Sperryville, mini split HVAC, $14,739
