Cr

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 2-6:

Hampton

Robert Alcock, to Hassan Farooq, 2.0262 acres, $365,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-7

Jackson

Arimana Farms LLC to Lizzie LLC, 95.3747 acres, $1,935,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-38

Stonewall

Viste LLC to Caroline Simpson and Jeremy Simpson, 2 tracts, $386,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-54

Petra Barth to Edward Rounsaville and Catherine Ward, trustees of the Edward Rounsaville Living Trust and Catherine Ward and Edward Rounsaville, trustees of the Catherine Ward Living Trust, 3.9562 acres, $1,100.00,  deed bargains sale, general warranty, tax map 50-46A

Wakefield

Katrina Renee Norman and Curtis Randall Norman to Charles Hilliard and Betty Hilliard, lot 16, block 5, section E, plate 5, BRME,  $6,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1C 1 5 1 6

Permits

Keir A. Whitson, Washington, renewal, no consideration

Jeffrey J. Trandahl, Huntly, renewal, no consideration

Edmund P. Kavanagh, Washington, install generation, $22,000

Charles T. Akre, Jr., trustee, Washington, temporary tent, no consideration

Roger Karr, Castleton, install generator, $11,925

Wendell Dale Welch, Huntly, antenna replacement, $35,000

Shelly Cook-Knighting, Chester Gap, single family dwelling, $250,000

Medge Linwood Carter, Amissville, renewal, no consideration

Robert Banister, Sperryville, basement gutter, $4,986.00

 

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you