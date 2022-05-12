The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 2-6:
Hampton
Robert Alcock, to Hassan Farooq, 2.0262 acres, $365,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-7
Jackson
Arimana Farms LLC to Lizzie LLC, 95.3747 acres, $1,935,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-38
Stonewall
Viste LLC to Caroline Simpson and Jeremy Simpson, 2 tracts, $386,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-54
Petra Barth to Edward Rounsaville and Catherine Ward, trustees of the Edward Rounsaville Living Trust and Catherine Ward and Edward Rounsaville, trustees of the Catherine Ward Living Trust, 3.9562 acres, $1,100.00, deed bargains sale, general warranty, tax map 50-46A
Wakefield
Katrina Renee Norman and Curtis Randall Norman to Charles Hilliard and Betty Hilliard, lot 16, block 5, section E, plate 5, BRME, $6,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1C 1 5 1 6
Permits
Keir A. Whitson, Washington, renewal, no consideration
Jeffrey J. Trandahl, Huntly, renewal, no consideration
Edmund P. Kavanagh, Washington, install generation, $22,000
Charles T. Akre, Jr., trustee, Washington, temporary tent, no consideration
