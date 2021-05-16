Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 3-10
Hampton
John A. MacPherson and Diane K. MacPherson to David R. Millard and Mary Ann Best, 0.633 acres, $417,050, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-5A
Hawthorne
Jeffrey S. Hall and Cynthia B. Hall, husband and wife, to Ryan Patrick Carrion and Jennifer Renee Carrion, husband and wife, 2.78 acres, $552,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 48-18A
Jackson
Ann M. Drakely to Henry C. Shackelford and Sallie Shackelford, husband and wife, Rappahannock Mountain Estates, lot C, section C, $125,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32C-3-3
Rappahannock County
Shirley Ann Savage to Jonathan Crouch II, and Angela Crouch, husband and wife, 3.000 acres, $344,000, general warranty, tax map 41-15B
Stonewall
M. Hunt Berryman and Mary A. Berryman, trustees under a trust as the Berryman Trust, to Timothy D. Falls and Sandra K. Falls, husband and wife, 2.1577 acres, $200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 39-14
Ann Cannon Powell, trustee of The Ann Cannon Powell Revocable Living Trust, Charles Raymond Wilkers and Donna Cannon Wilers, trustees of the Charles and Donna Wilkers joint declaration of trust to James Michael Cannon II, and Emily Nicole Cannon, husband and wife, 11.356 acres, $125,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-47
Wakefield
Shawn Hamrick to Ory Rinat, 9.00 acres, $750,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-1B
Building Permits
Jason Burkett, Sperryville, solar panels, $16,000
Danny Smedley, Flint Hill, inground pool, $100,000
Gregory Gates, Washington, remodel basement, $10,000
Andrew Alexander, Sperryville, replace HVAC, $34,397.60
Joanne (Susan Wilson) Jordan, Sperryville, electric, $1,800
Alan Zuschlag, Amissville, dwelling, $976,897.00
