The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 11-17
Hampton
Floyd T. Grigsby to Antonio Diaz and Sue E. Ruiz, 25.227 acres, $249,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-8P
Daniel G. Spethmann and Susan M. Stoltzman, husband and wife, 0.5542 acres, $730,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-80A
Walter Allen Price and Marilyn Ann Foster-Price, husband and wife to Walter Allen Price and Marilyn Ann Foster-Price, husband and wife, 2 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 41-10K
Walter Allan Price and Marilyn Ann Foster-Price, husband and wife to Walter Allan Price, trustee of the Walter Allan Price trust, and Marilyn Ann Foster-Price trustee of the Marilyn Ann Foster-Price trust, 8.4079 acres and 0.0569 acres, exempt from recording taxes pursuant of the Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-10K
Hawthorne
Robert L. Weinberg and Patricia W. Weinberg, husband and wife to Douglas E. Dennis and Sandra J. Dennis, husband and wife, 116 acres, $560,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 48-35
Jackson
Rappahannock Land, LLC to The Neiswanger Foundation, 24.3206 acres, $295,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map22-28H
Piedmont
3730 Sperryville Pike LLC to Stevie Rae Ross, 0.2861 acres, $200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-54
Justin Kaminski and Amy Kaminski to Jeffrey Laurance Byrne and Mathilda Charlotte Bruce, 5.0287 acres, $475,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-51
Wakefield
Gail Sarah Sato Welch, trustee of the Gail Sarah Sato Welch Revocable Trust to Gail S. Sato Welch and Lena Catherine Welch, co-trustees of the Gail S. Sato Welch Irrevocable Trust, 25.000 acres and 25.0345 acres, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-1A
Building Permits
Jonathan Monroe, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost
Marie A. Davis-Roman, Amissville, inground pool, $15,000
Paul Baldwin, Washington, addition, $150,000
Cliff Miller, Sperryville, solar array, $11,850
