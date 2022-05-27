The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 14-19:
Hampton
Cut River Investments, LLC to Robert L. Grey and Christine Grey, husband and wife, 561.5310 acres, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-16
Stonewall-Hawthorne
Douglas J. Ward and Earl E. Johnson, married couple to Michael C. Sasso and Donna M. Sasso, husband and wife, and Michael J. Sasso and Holly L. Sasso, husband and wife, 24.1205 acres, $523,124, general warranty, tax map 53-12
Piedmont
Meuse Main Street Rental, LLC to Jacqueline A. Bogle, 0.1872 acres, exemption: Virginia Code-deed from LLC where grantee is entitled to received not less than 50% of profits and surplus, deed bargain sale, general warranty tax map 38A-1-17A
Wakefield
Andrew Dorsey Ruth and Julie Wilson Ruth, married couple, to Paul Tray Fakes and Alexandra Harris, 1.6375 acres, $422,300 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-108
Kyle Settle and Jennifer Settle to Laura Maas, 1.0060 acres, $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-32A
