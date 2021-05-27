Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 18-24
Hampton
Jack S. Reeder, co-trustee, and David B. Reeder, co-trustee of The Jack S. Reeder Revocable Trust and Jack S. Reeder, co-trustee and David B. Reeder, co-trustee of The Carolyn O. Reeder Revocable Trust to Lina Kontos and Brendan O’Dell, married couple, 25.443 acres, $460,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-3-1
Hawthorne
Peter A. Justen to Peter A. Justen and Darcy Justen, husband and wife, 3.6886, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 54-36B
Rappahannock County
Rigel Whytsell, Aubree Silver, husband and wife, and Andrew J. Silver to Morgan Noel Kruck and Carter Bruce, husband and wife, 3.0003 acres, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-37
Serenity @ Marges Mountain, LLC to Ryan Allday, 12.96640 acres, $528,101.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-34C
Rand F. Batchelder, Susan Batchelder Wise and David R. Batchelder, co-successor trustees of The Batchelder Family Trust to David Welsh and Anne Vor Der Bruegge, husband and wife, parcel of land, $80,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 12A-1-4
Stonewall
Michael Thomas Weaver, Gary Lee Weaver and Chester Frank Weaver to Christine Marie Frazier, 13.4315 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-2-D
Town of Washington
Christine A. Davis to The Inn at LW, LLC, 0.4960 acres, $590,000, general warranty, deed of bargain sale, tax map 20A-1-35
Wakefield
Jennifer A. Scherschel, trustee of the Elizabeth H. Scherschel Revocable Living Trust to Brian L. Scarbrough and Bridge A. Scarbrough, husband and wife, 2 parcels, $285,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-4A
