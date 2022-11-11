Land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 1-4:
Hawthorne
Land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 1-4:
Hawthorne
Judith F. Halle to Dana T. Milbank and Anna G. Greenberg, a married couple, 29.711 acres and 29.711 acres, $865,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 48-14D
Jackson
James E. Hoben and Sheila S. Hoben, husband and wife, to James E. Hoben and Sheila S. Hoben, husband and wife, 6.081, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 37-5
Piedmont
James E. Hoben and Sheila S. Hoben, husband and wife, to James E. Hoben and Sheila S. Hoben, husband and wife, 3.076 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 37-59
Rappahannock County
Terry Young, also known as Terry Williams Austin, and Charde Ferguson, also known as Charde-Charelle Ferguson, to Benjamin Keith Knepper, 1/1 acres amd 1 acres, $115,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 37-21E
Permits
Michael Devine, Amissville, accessory building $125,000
Gregory Vaught, Huntly, drain tile backfill, $3,500
Frances M. Sip, Flint Hill, electric trench, $3,000
Ruth Vitale, Sperryville, HVAC replacement, $20,000
Paul Larner, Washington, renovation, $50,000
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
A switch this year to eight-man football by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — turned out to be a big win for the team, the school and the community at large.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.