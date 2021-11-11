The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Nov. 2-5:
Hampton
Sarah Howard to Michael Douglas Russell, 1.095 acres, $440,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-33
Jackson
Louis G. Zindel, III and Janet R. Zindel, husband and wife, to Tracy L. Jenkins and Anthony W. Jenkins, wife and husband, lot 7, section A, Rappahannock Mountain Estates, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32C-1-A-7
Sheila C. Michael to Karen W. Walling, 1 acre, $125,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-29
Piedmont
Jones-Albanna, successor trustee of the Roger Jones Revocable Trust to Camilla Annette Hallman, Wesley Phillip Hallman and Silvanna Rubino-Hallman, married couple, 52.286 acres, $365,000, special warranty, tax map 26-18
Rappahannock County
David Dubois and Nicole Dubois, husband and wife, to Debra L. Moore, trustee of the Debra L. Moore trust, 10.707 acres, $1,117,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-5B
Millennium Trust Company, LLC to Larry Meslar and Linda Robbins, 13.3485 acres, $222,550, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-
Building Permits
Scott Whitty, Amissville, generator, $3,000
Mark A. Constantine, Sperryville, chimney reline, $5,700
Inn At Little Washington, LLC, Washington, tent, no cost
