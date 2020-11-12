Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 2-9
Hampton
Daniel A. Pullen to Lesley Michelle Baker, 0.5015 acre, $128,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-26A
Jackson
Richard T. Anthony and Sandra L. Anthony, husband and wife to Allison Michelle Jenkins and Jason Williams Jenkins, wife and husband, 26.243 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 32-36A
Rappahannock County
Randall M. Fort to Aaron Gregory Pease and Kendall Jo Pease, husband and wife, 24.8464 acres, $975,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-1-46H
Stonewall
Eric Stewart and Alayna Mceathron to Jose De Jesus Frias, 5.7336 acres, $329,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40-45B
Wakefield
John L. Charrette and Terie L. Charrette, husband and wife, to John L. Charrette, trustee, and Terrie L. Charrette, trustee as trustees of the Terie and John Charrette Revocable Trust, Lot 5, 6, block 2, section3, plat 5 BRME, no consideration, deed bargain sale, tax map 1C-1-2-5
Mark A. Kazmier to Mark A. Kazmier and Elena L. Kazmier, husband and wife, parcel of land, deed of gift, no consideration, special warranty, tax map 13-A-2-A
Sandra F. Hawkins, Charlotte F. Turnmeyer, Sharon F. Dodson, to Shawl Seyoum and Awetash Seyoum, husband and wife, 1.05 acres, $325,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-13C
Thomas S. Ryder Kauffmann trustee of the Thomas Ryder Kauffmann Revocable Living Trust to Todd B. Whitacre and Jennifer L. Jordan, 37.7768 acres, $775,575, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-1-16T
James A. Rusk to William David Hensler, lots 3 F and 4 F, $280,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1A-1-3F
Building permits
K Kay, Amissville, electric service and wiring, $8,500
Jeffrey and Elizabeth Yang Rottman, Amissville, renovation, $150,000
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }