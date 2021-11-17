CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Nov. 8-12:

Hampton

Justin R. Swift, II and Gail K. Swift, husband and wife, to Justin R. Swift, II, and Gail K. Swift, collectively as trustee, under the Swift Family Revocable Joint Trust, 3 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-74

Rappahannock County

Jeetendra M. Athelli, Susan Renea Athelli, husband and wife, to Jeetendra M. Athelli, parcel of land, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 01-61-000L

Jackson

Eric L. Hermansen and Joyce A. Hermansen, husband and wife to Jason A. Phillippe, 84.213 acres, $1,745,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax  map 32-14

Wakefield

Donehey Enterprises, LLC to Emre Balta and Tuba Kocabasoglu, husband and wife, 26.1452 acres and 53.6241 acres, $575,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-36 and 21-40A

HBI Alternative Holdings, LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, 1-½ acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1-73

