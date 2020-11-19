Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 10-13
Hampton
James R. Freeman and Charlotte B. Freeman, husband and wife, to Mary J. Anthony, 2.5433 acres, $307,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-53
Jackson
Edward Hughes and Paula Hughes, husband and wife to Paul Magnusson and Cathy Trost, husband and wife, 10.000 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-2E
Rappahannock County
Gulick, Carson and Thorpe, P.C. to Oak View National Bank, parcel of land, no cost, deed of gift, tax map 5-38D
Wakefield
Maxwell S. Davis to Ian Patrick Gardner and Erin R. Gardner, 50.2530 acres, $960,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-44-B
Building permits
Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville, electric work, $800
Daniel and Jennifer Barlupo, Amissville, demolish dwelling, no cost
Eftychis Gregos-Mourginakis, Washington, remodel, $250,000