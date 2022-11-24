The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Nov. 11-17:
Hampton
Hampton
Daniel J. Buckley to Mark Tyndall and Joshua Ghaffari, 29.0289 acres, $1,845,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-2-D
Jackson
Douglas C. Seal, trustee of the Douglas C. Seal Living Trust to John M. Adams and Angela J. Adams, 46.8750 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-55B
Jennifer L. Barlupo, surviving trustee of the Robert A. Duxbury Trust, and Jennifer L. Barlupo and Diane E. Lewis surviving co-trustees of Joan M. Duxbury trust, to Diane E. Lewis, 1.8 acres, general warranty, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 44-5B
Diane E. Lewis to Aaron William Lackey and Mickayla Dolly, 1.8 acres, $435,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 44-5B
Wakefield
Dayn R. Smith, Nancy A. Moon to Dayn R. Smith and Nancy A. Moon, trustees of the Dayn R. Smith Revocable trust and Nancy A Moon and Dayn R. Smith, trustees of the Nancy A. Moon Revocable Trust, 45.6853 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 5-16A
James P. Costello and Judy M. Costello, husband and wife to Dayn R. Smith and Nancy A. Moon, 0.523 acres, $92,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 5-16
Permits
Medge Linwood Carter, Amissville, renewal, no consideration
Neiswanger Foundation, Flint Hill, generator, $4,500
Eric T. Gates, Amissville, generator, $11,000
Elaine Ketchock, Castleton, generator, $9,000
Nina J. Gardner, Sperryville, solar array, $22,273
Griz Dwight, Huntly, garage, $35,000
Kevin R. Kraditor, Sperryville, solar array, $26,712
