CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Nov. 13-18:

Hampton

Walter Allan Price, trustee of the Walter Allan Price trust, and Marilyn Ann Foster-Price, trustee of the Marilyn Ann Foster-Price trust, to Adam Eggers and Dawn Avila, husband and wife, 2 parcels, $839,900, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 41-10K

Jackson

Barbara C. Utz to Corey Rosenbusch and Katherine Rosenbusch, husband and wife, parcel of land, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-9

Wakefield

Mark M. Anstey and Claire L. Anstey to Mark V. Stys and Carolyn E. Stys, 8.2568 acres, $495,000, Deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-1A

Byron Perry and Rainer Perry, husband and wife to Rafael M. Gonzalez and Dakota A. Rhoton, parcel of land, $270,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-6-7

Permits

Mark A. Constantine, Sperryville, install wood insert, $5,700

Russell Lee Aylor, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $2,500

Melvin L. Jordan, Huntly, replace water heater, $7,725

Alain Sawicki, Amissville, furnace replacement, $7,427

David K. Humphreys, Huntly, mini split system

David W. Thomas, gas lines, $600

Robert W. Clyde, Woodville, gas cook stove, $140

Richard A. Krogmann, trustee, Castleton, generator install, $10,650

Karen L. Crow, Washington, furnace replacement, $9,475

