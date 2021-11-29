The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Nov. 13-18:
Hampton
Walter Allan Price, trustee of the Walter Allan Price trust, and Marilyn Ann Foster-Price, trustee of the Marilyn Ann Foster-Price trust, to Adam Eggers and Dawn Avila, husband and wife, 2 parcels, $839,900, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 41-10K
Jackson
Barbara C. Utz to Corey Rosenbusch and Katherine Rosenbusch, husband and wife, parcel of land, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-9
Wakefield
Mark M. Anstey and Claire L. Anstey to Mark V. Stys and Carolyn E. Stys, 8.2568 acres, $495,000, Deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-1A
Byron Perry and Rainer Perry, husband and wife to Rafael M. Gonzalez and Dakota A. Rhoton, parcel of land, $270,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-6-7
Permits
Mark A. Constantine, Sperryville, install wood insert, $5,700
Russell Lee Aylor, Sperryville, electric service upgrade, $2,500
Melvin L. Jordan, Huntly, replace water heater, $7,725
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...