Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Nov. 14-18
Hampton
Robert Ballard and Joan Ballard, husband and wife, to Kristina A. Clark, 3.926 sq. feet, $490,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-40
Gregory R. Love and Jennifer L. Morris, husband and wife, to Marc Ravel Rosenblum and Catherine Allison Sellers, husband and wife, 5.5510 acres, $141,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 17-7
Jackson
Sarah C. Latham to Sarah Haynes, 3.88531, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-18
Nancy Latham Hoadley, to Sarah C. Latham, 3.41819 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-18
Wakefield
James H. Rothrock V, also known as James Harvey Rothrock and Star A. Rothrock, to Kerein Munley, 2 tracts, $355,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-7B
Building permits
Marcia and Wayne Murray, Castleton, solar array, $21,280
John Delmare, Huntly, solar array, $76,207
John Jacquemin, Castleton, replace solar batteries, $76,207.96
