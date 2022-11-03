Land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 22-27:
Hampton
Land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 22-27:
Hampton
Jeffrey Coffman to Kamran Abmed Bajwa and Amina Khan, 7.779 acres, $860,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-29C
Jackson
Riley Bown and Nathan Brown, to Dishner-Brown Rentals, LLC, 2.9467 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recording taxes pursuant to the Code of Virginia, general warranty, tax map 32-66
Rappahannock County
Lynn S. Stillwell to I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline Church Parrish, husband and wife, 2 parcels, $186,300, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-14C
Stonewall
Elizabeth S.Williams to Sandra Marie Smith and Jeremy David Ross, married couple, 24.9695 acres, $603,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-20B
Permits
Jeffrey J. Trandahl, Huntly, renewal, no cost
Rush River LLC, Washington, dwelling, $2,500,000
Rush River LLC, Washington, inground pool, $150,000
Rush River LLC, Washington, accessory building, $150,000
William Thomas, Boston, renovation, $9,000
Charles R. Bull Jr., trustee, Castleton, dwelling, $250,000
There were no building permits filed last week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
WATCH: Ash Latimer shows columnist Chris Doxzen how he takes down a tree.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.