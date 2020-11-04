Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 24-26
Wakefield
Blair D. Howard to Edward Hughes and Paula hughes, husband and wife, 31.9624 acres, $860,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-2C
Robert S. Higgins and Holly Higgins, husband and wife to Edward Hughes and Paula Hughes, husband and wife, 10.0000 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-2E
Nancy M. Poe to Nancy M. Poe and Christopher Andrew Maier, 0.5957 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 13-61
Building permits
Inn at LW LLC, Washington, replace awning roof, $5,900
Tommy Whitt, Amissville, finish basement, $7,000
Linda Greenberg, Sperryville, generator, $11,875
Austin Griffith, Amissville, renewal, no cost
Mary Jean Motenbrey, Flint Hill, detached carport, $20,000
Kris A Monteith and William J. Schmidt, Sperryville, demolish pergola and build porch, $46,000
Red Oak Mtn. Inv. LLC Wood, Washington, commercial remodel, $250,000
Matt Imen, Castleton, electric service, $2,000
