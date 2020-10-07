Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 25 to Oct. 2
Hampton
Cormella S. Kurz to Nichola S. Merriam and Elide Merriam, husband and wife, 5.7718 acres, $117,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-38
Jackson
Angela Dawn Deavers to Christopher Parrish and Caroline Parrish, husband and wife, 2.000 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-34
Piedmont
Charles L. Baker to Morningside Cottage LLC, lot B-2 0.3026 acres, $189,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-35
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.
Building Permits
Anne-Marie Stacey, Washington, replace HVAC, $10,500
Brett Hitt, Amissville, electric service, $1,600
Katherine Settle, Castleton, roof mount solar, $49,256
Carl and Brenda Payne, Sperryville, generator, $7,900
John McElroy, Castleton, garage, $34,000
Kevin and Connie Reid, Sperryville, deck $3,500
Robert Dove, Amissville, gas logs, $1000
Andrew Alexander, Sperryville, generator, $2,400
Red Oak Mtn Investment LLC, replace electric panels, $3,200