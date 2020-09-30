Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 20-25
Hampton
Heather H. Quinn and Laura S. Shores to 396 Keyser Run Rd., LLC, 53.0586, $1,180,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-14G
Jackson
Jeremy Piossa to Michael Hank Helsley Sr., 25.50 acres, $615,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-28C
Town of Washington
Town of Washington to Mid Atlantic Postal Properties Inc., 0.5853 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 20A-1-119
Building Permits
Randal Lambert, Amissville, generation install, $9,600
Danny Roop, Chester Gap, replace electric entrance cable $500
Ashley Garad, Chester Gap, replace gas furnace, $15,366
Kenneth and Carole, Petty, Amissville, replace oil furnace, $19,894
William and Deborah Chislom, Sperryville, remodel, $100,000
William Smith, Sperryville, dwelling, $250,000
Jeffrey Riley, Huntly, addition, $50,000
Jeffrey Trandahl, Huntly, remodel, $500,000
Mid Atlantic Postal Properties, Washington, post office, $200,000
Andrew Farrar, Flint Hill, structural fixes, $2500
Kurt Amend, Sperryville, electric wiring in garage, and outbuilding, $9,865
Marcia Pope, Castleton, electric upgrade, $350
Jerry and Sherry Armstrong, Sperryville, generator install, $11,025.00
Jane Livingston Carter, Flint Hill, generator install, $11,350
Brian Bouffard, Washington, generator install, $9,850
Randy and Jennifer Lambert, Amissville, remodel, $31,084
257 Gay Street LLC, Washington, town sewer hookup, $600
Joshua Louria, Sperryville, rebuild deck, $30,000
Larry Oliver, Amissville, replace oil furnace, $10,777.00
Christopher Manaois, Amissville, convert oil furnace to propane, $12,000
Robert and Elizabeth Easterday, Washington, family apartment and garage, $273,000
Billy Longmire, Flint Hill, replace porch, $17,200
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.