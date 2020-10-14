CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 2-9

Hampton

Relo Direct, Inc. to Mark C. Campbell and Chantell M. Campbell, spouses, 39.431 acres, $685,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40-40A

Jackson

Mildred Louise McGhee to William Hogan and Richard Hogan and Nanette Hogan, husband and wife, 5.2542 acres, $289,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-67A

Piedmont

James Stewart Willis to David Mortlock and Claire Healy, parcel of land, $760,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-54A

Rappahannock County

Damara Bolte trust to Michael J. Chamowitz and Ruth Chanowitz, husband and wife, 2 tracts, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-72C

Stonewall

Richard Raines and Nancey Raines, husband and wife to Camp Raines LLC, 30.5852 acres, deed of gift, tax map 40-45

Richard T. Raines, Nancy H. Raines, trustees of the Richard T. Raines trust, Nancy H. Raines and Richard T. Raines, trustees of the Nancy H. Raines trust to Camp Raines LLC, 33.000 acres, deed of gift, tax map 40-22B

Richard T. Raines and Nancy H. Raines, trustees of the Richard T. Raines Trust, Nancy H. Raines and Richard T. Raines, trustees for the Nancy H. Raines trust to Camp Raines LLC, 51.844 acres, deed of gift, tax map 40-48

Building Permits

John Eisenhart, Huntly, generator, $2,800

Carolyn Beahm, Sperryville, repair overhead electric, $500

Bill Shaw, Amissville, manual transfer switch, $1,600

Eric Murdock, Amissville, finish basement, $75,000

Joseph Keyser, Washington, in-ground pool, $80,000

 

