The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Oct. 8-15:

Piedmont

Aidos Bekturganov, trustee of the Vernon Revocable trust to Tao Sun and Ziming Yang, husband and wife, 12.8753 acres, $750,000, deed bargain sal, general warranty, tax map 27-56F

Town of Washington

John Fox Sullivan and Beverly Knight Sullivan to Manahoac 311, LLC, 2,232 sq. feet, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-105, 

Wakefield

David M. Born to David M. Born and Brenda Born, married couple, 1.641 acres, exempt a deed to which married individuals are the only parties, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-61-H

John E. Wines and Jeannie Grigsby to Jessica Marie Wines, 1.14 acres, exempt from recording taxes per VA. Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-27A

Jeannie Grigsby, Susan Wines Morris, Rachel Elaine Wines, Bobbie Jo Wines Lake and Virginia Bradley to Steven L. Bradley and Virgina A. Bradley, husband and wife, 1.14 acres, $90,000, general warranty, tax map 1-27A

