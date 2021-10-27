The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Oct. 18-22:
Hampton
John E. Lagos and Mary Ann Lagos, husband and wife, to Peter Robert Wilder, lot F, $380,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-4-F
Sherron Nichole Boddie to Sherron Nichole Boddie, a lot, , no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-22-21
Jackson
Hackley’s Mill, LLC, to Barry E. Kramer and Elizabeth A. Kramer, husband and wife, 51.2557 acres, $1,395,000, tax map 32-55
M D Russell Landholdings, LLC, to Timothy M. Stegmaier and Gloria Jean Stegmaier, husband and wife, 26.539 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-21
Rappahannock County/Culpeper County
Rachel L. Monroe to Fabiola Guzman Correa, Carmen K. Guzman Correa and J. Jesus Guzman Castro, parcel of land, $399,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-96B
Rappahannock County
Gail S. Sato Welch and Lena Catherine Welch, co-trustees of the Gail S. Sato Welch 2020 Irrevocable trust to William C. Brown and Paul Baldwin, 25.0000 and 25.0345 acres, $1,200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-1A
Stonewall
Jonathan M. Ballard to Austin Fulk and Brian K. Moulton, 119.6311 acres, $625,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 55-26
