Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 10-19
Hampton
Roberta Doreen Arens to William E. Russell, Jr., and Allison Nicole Russell, husband and wife, 1.697 acres, $299,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-59
Hawthorne
Michael H. Hanback, executor for the estate of William Harrison Hanback to Bilge Astarlioglu Emrich and Peter Alexander Emrich, wife and husband, 4.9008 acres, $412,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-26C
Jackson
Jena M. Cote to Joshua P. Bono and Mary Liscomb Bono, husband and wife, 2.51 acres, $180,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-28
Patrick W. Cournan and Sheri D. Cournan, husband and wife, to Robert James Dietrich and Julie Lynn Dietrich, husband and wife, 11.3742 acres, $449,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23-21B
Douglas C. Seal, trustee of the Douglas C. Seal Living Trust, to Patrick Cournan and Sheri Cournan, husband and wife, 32.0 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-56C
Piedmont
Chiara Parlagreco and Parker E. Bullard to Christopher Matthew Berta Jr., 5.3326 acres, $283,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-11C
Building Permits
Scott Dillon, Sperryville, replace gas furnace, $14,291
Jeremy Famham, Boston, electric service, $1,000
Alejandro and Melanie Chafuen, Boston, accessory building, $25,000
Michael Blyth, Amissville, carport, $10,500
