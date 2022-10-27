Land transfers recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 15-21:
Jackson
Jackson
Gillian S. Edwards to Justin Lazard and Olivia Maxwell, husband and wife, 19.5918 acres, $1,550,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 33-63
Early Investments, LLC to Betts Investments, LLC, 3.1596 acres, $1,000,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-38E
Rappahannock County
John D. Epley to Chestnut Mountain LLC, 50.4539 acres, exempt from recordation taxes under the Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 37-57
Wakefield
Mary Kay Robin Sterling Keys, trustee of the Mary Kay Robin Sterling Keys administrative trust to Howard D. Kelly Revocable Trust trustee, or his successors in trust under the Howard D. Kelly Revocable Trust and Elizabeth B. Plentovich, trustee, or her successors in trust, under the Plentovich Living Trust, 18.245 acres, $140,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-2-19
Permits
Eldridge Grigsby, Chester Gap, gas lines, $100
Nancy Freeman, Washington, gas lines, $500
Michael Branca, Amissville, dwelling, $764,243
William H. Webster et al trs Washington, electric panel replace $5,137
George Robinson, Washington, demolition, $7,000
