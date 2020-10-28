Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Oct. 20-23
Hampton
Gregory William Rowles and Nancy VanWagner Rowles, husband and wife to Gregory William Rowles and Nancy VanWagner Rowles, trustees of the Rowles Family, 9.2451 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 30-4A
Jackson
Raymond L. Brown, Sr. and Raymond L. Brown Jr., to Raymond L. Brown Jr., 7.5787 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-3-3A
Roger Cordani to Nathan P. Jennings and Tiffany S. Jennings, husband and wife, parcel of land, $412,000 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-38C
William H. Dorna and Blanca M. Dorna to Donald D. Loock Jr., and Christina B. Loock, parcel 4, 25.0000 acres, $312,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 44-4D
Rappahannock County
Akefeh F. Lambert, sole surviving trustee of the Gerald and Akefeh Lambert Revocable Trust to Justin Lock and Emily Cain, husband and wife, 24.565 acres, $770,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 48-13C
Carol M. Williams to Taylor Thomas Lankford, 25.75 acres, $380,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-78A
Stonewall
John MaCpherson and Diane MaCpherson, husband and wife to Joshua Lee Savey and Rachel Mae Savey, trustees of the Joshua Lee Savey Living Trust and Rachel Mae Savey and Joshua Lee Savey trustees of The Rachel Mae Savey Living Trust, 2.1542 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 39-7
Town of Washington
Vanessa Roberts Parham and Douglas Parham to Doylas R. Parham and Vanessa L. Parham, trustees or any successors in trust, under the Douglas and Vanessa Parham Family Trust, parcel of land, deed of gift, tax map 20A-1-118
Wakefield
Heather C. Cook to Aaron C. Lenardson, 5.06 acres, $352,000, deed bargain sale,, general warranty, tax map 4-1-7
Michael Wolniewicz and Catherine Wolniewicz, husband and wife, to David Brian morris and Ulrike Reichert, husband and wife, lot 3A 1.2004 acres, $352,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1-1B
Robert Lee Massie Jr., to Robert Hamilton Neill jr., parcel of land, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-59
Building Permits
Mattie Leto, Sperryville, generator tor, $11,150
Sharon Luke, Sperryville, electric service $2,500
Stuart Egan, Washington, generator, $14,031
James Miller, Amissville, HVAC, $17,025
Tom Williamson, Castleton, deck, $35,000
James Greg Foster, Huntly, renewal, no cost
John Adams, Amissville, storage building $75,000
Jason and Sinead Amdt, Washington, renovate bathroom, $22,500
Brett Hitt, Amissville, accessory building, $150,000
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }