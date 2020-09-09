CourthouseRow

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 1-2

Jackson

Nancy Doub Lyons, surviving trustee of the John R. Lyons and Nancy D. Friend Lyons trust to Laurence D. Wohlers and Ann M. Wohlers, husband and wife, 17.000 acres, $184,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-43A

Wakefield

Janice V. Perry, trustee of the Janice V. Perry Revocable Living Trust to Janice V. Perry, trustee of the Janice V. Perry Revocable Living Trust, 51.1054 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 14-2A

Wyss Farm Estates LLC to Dieter Endries and Ellen Endries, trustees of the Endries Family Trust, 28.35 acres, $945,000, general warranty, tax map 12-47B

Building permits

Paul Baldwin, Washington, electric service, $750

Andrew and Bev Alexander, Sperryville, gas furnace, $28,507

Megan Smith, Washington, deck and screened porch, $38,000

William Rowland, Washington, solar roof mount, $16,895

James Orange, Woodville, replace gas range, $150

Lex Rieffel, Sperryville, garage, $86,000

Amanda Rose, Washington, garage, $70,000

The Inn at LW LLC, Washington, drainage repair, $1,000

