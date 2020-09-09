Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 1-2
Jackson
Nancy Doub Lyons, surviving trustee of the John R. Lyons and Nancy D. Friend Lyons trust to Laurence D. Wohlers and Ann M. Wohlers, husband and wife, 17.000 acres, $184,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-43A
Wakefield
Janice V. Perry, trustee of the Janice V. Perry Revocable Living Trust to Janice V. Perry, trustee of the Janice V. Perry Revocable Living Trust, 51.1054 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 14-2A
Wyss Farm Estates LLC to Dieter Endries and Ellen Endries, trustees of the Endries Family Trust, 28.35 acres, $945,000, general warranty, tax map 12-47B
Building permits
Paul Baldwin, Washington, electric service, $750
Andrew and Bev Alexander, Sperryville, gas furnace, $28,507
Megan Smith, Washington, deck and screened porch, $38,000
William Rowland, Washington, solar roof mount, $16,895
James Orange, Woodville, replace gas range, $150
Lex Rieffel, Sperryville, garage, $86,000
Amanda Rose, Washington, garage, $70,000
The Inn at LW LLC, Washington, drainage repair, $1,000
