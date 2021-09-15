The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Sept. 1-6:
Hawthorne
Norman Douglas Cumins and Connie Sue Cumins, husband and wife to Norman Douglas Cumins and Connie Sue Cumins, co-trustees of the Doug and Connie Cumins Joint Declaration of Trust, 3.1121 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 47-11B
Jackson
Danny L. Stanley and Gail L. Stanley, trustees of the Stanley Living Trust to Paul C. Thomas and Lori L. Thomas, husband and wife, 5.0235 acres, $550,000, general warranty, deed bargain sale, tax map 23-18
Stonewall
Karol K. Teplitzky to Karol K. Teplitzky, 15.9473 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 56-58A
Wakefield
Nathan Wayne Lake and Kira Lake, husband and wife and Garland W. Lake Jr. and Bobbie J. Lake, husband and wife, to Kyle Patricia Harris and Heidi Nicole Harris, husband and wife, lot 28, block 3 BRME, $224,399, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-28
Gale A. Johnson, trustee of the Gale A. Johnson Revocable Trust to Joseph R. Losievsky and Melissa A. Losievsky, husband and wife, 50.0013 acres, deed bargain sale, tax map 14-1A
