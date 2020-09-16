Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 2-11
Jackson
Larry L. Jolliffe and Barry S. Jolliffe to Yousef Shaclid and Lorretta L. Shaclid, 3 acres, $205,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-20A
Jocelyn Lederman and Daniel J. Moore to Allen Goldberg and Laurie Strongin, husband and wife, 1.4412 acres, $557,300, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-12
Thomas Ziebell to Steven W. Benson and Miguel A. Perez, married couple, 1.9999 acres, $245,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-26
Piedmont
Linda Susan Hager to Cecilia R. Lopiano and Vincent Lopiano,wife and husband, 8.2547 acres, $399,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-5B
David A. Ebner, sole acting trustee of Stanley Ebner trust to Mark M. Katz and Cynthia C. Hogan, husband and wife, 30.6423 acres, deed bargain sale, $1,015,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-1-E
Stonewall and Culpeper County
Earl Judy, Jr., to Charles Rowlee Bull Jr., and Laurie Ann Bull, trustees of the Charles and Laurie Bull Living Trust, parcel of land, $330,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-55
Wakefield
Peter H. Nguyen to Christopher Mario, 20 acres, $731,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map B-23
Jennifer Anne Scherschel to Andrew S. Winer and Kristy T. Kusumoto, 30.0001 acres, $949,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-4C
Louis G. Zindell III and Janet R. Zindel, husband and wife, to Howard D. Clark Jr., BRME lots 21, 23, 24, block 5, section E, $18,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-5-21
Building permits
Mollie D. Welch, Flint Hill, pavilion, $20,000
James and Claire Waters, Sperryville, generator, $7,500
James and Claire Waters, Sperryville, renewals, no cost
Andrew Farrar, Flint Hill, HVAC (mechanical) $5,670
Cayetano and Adina Ordonez, Castleton, dwelling, $545,000
Richard Rose, Washington, garage, $70,000
