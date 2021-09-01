Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Aug. 14-27:
Hampton
Francis T. Trautlein and Leslie H. Treutlein, husband wife, to Kevin James Stringfellow and Cynthia Lee Brill, 2 tracts, $200,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 18-63J
Jackson
Donald R. Brown to Boyd Brown, 38.883 acres, $290,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-25
I. Christopher Parrish to I. Christopher Parrish and Caroline C. Parrish, husband and wife, 1.020 acre, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 43-26A
Michael Hank Helsley, Sr., and Cheryl E. Helsley formally known as Cheryl E. Lillard to Michael Hank Helsley, Sr., and Cheryl E. Helsley, 25.50 acres, deed bargain sale, tax map 41-28C
Terry R. Jordan and Lisa A. Jordan, husband and wife, to The Jolly Roger, LLC, 3.564 acres, $180,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-32D
Leo M. Filipowicz and Dawn M. Filipowicz, husband and wife, to Leo Mark Filipowicz and Dawn Marie Filipowicz, co-trustees of the Filipowicz Living Trust, 12.0002 acres, exempt from recordation tax under the Provisions of the code of Virginia., general warranty, tax map 23-21F
Mark William McAnallen and Rebecca Lee McAnallen, husband and wife, 2.757 acres, $90,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-18
Terri L. Hylton to Cathy Lynn Carbone and Michael Robert Carbone, husband and wife, 8.9810 acres, $405,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-79
Piedmont
Daniel Bernard Wilson and Mary Patricia Wilson, husband and wife to Paul G. Foran and Charlene A. Quigley, husband and wife, 2.0 acres, $330,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-5C
Robert W. Weghorst, Jr. and Kathleen C. Weghorst to Lauren Taylor and Jiri Taylor, married couple, 5.000 acres, $615,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-18E
Rappahannock/Culpeper
John Andrew Palm, as trustee and Joyce Edson Palm as trustee of the John Andrew Palm, Jr., and Joyce Edson Palm Revocable Living Trust to David Young Sr., parcel of land, $400,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 6J-1-3
Mary Beth to Gordon H. Witherspoon and Susan M. Witherspoon, husband and wife, 12.45 acres, $925,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-20A
David Young, Sr., to Kerry Myers and Charlotte Myers, husband and wife, parcel of land, $549,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 6J-1-3
Wakefield
Colonial Ice Cream Company Inc. to Cabin Branch Homes, Inc., 5 tracts, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 21A-1-2C
Steven Knell to Haley Alexis Streightiff and Tyler Christian Glascock, 50.000 acres, $598,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-77
Ridder Family, LLC to Stephanie Ridder and John M. Beardsley, trustee of the Stephanie Ridder Revocable Trust and John M. Beardsley and Stephanie Ridder, trustees of the John M. Beardsley Revocable Trust, 51.0000 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-6
Building permits
Megan Smith, Washington, screened porch, $15,000
Kinsey M. Wharton, Amissville, generator, $12,847
Anthony F. Giordano, Washington, accessory structures, $12,000
Evan Miller, Washington, accessory structures, $90,000
Kurt M. Campbell, Washington, alteration and repairs, $90,000
John McDonald Jr., Flint Hill, swimming pool, $144,000
Mark A. Constantine, Sperryville, accessory structures, $175,000
Cory W. Massey, Amissville, new construct to remodel, $70,000
Cliff One LLC, Washington, generator installation $11,000
Bessie Bell LLC, Castleton, farm building affidavit, $185,000