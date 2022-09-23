The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Sept. 9-16:
Piedmont
Linda J. Dodson to Caitlin Cox and Christopher Andrew Williams, ⅔ acre, $350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-56C
David C. Gibson, III and Kimberly K. L. Gibson, married couple to WTBB, LLC, 0.45 actress, $587,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-44
Rappahannock County
Anne Bolyard and Melissa Downs, co-trustees of the Joyce N. Bolyard Living Trust to EWB Properties, LLC, parcel of land, $450,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 28-63A
Stonewall
Walnut Grove Restoration LLC, to Michael Lowe and Melissa Kroning, married couple, Elizabeth Lowe and John Uselton, married couple, 14.2888 acres, $650,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-53
Permits
Addison Robinson, Amissville, electric service, $10,427.00
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...